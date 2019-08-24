Signition LP Trims Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Signition LP lessened its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Signition LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 131.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in LPL Financial by 610.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

LPLA traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 617,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,229.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,785. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Compass Point cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.19.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

