Silent Notary (SNTR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,633.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, YoBit, Hotbit and IDEX. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $428,009.00 and approximately $106,633.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy, TOPBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

