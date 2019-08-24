SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

SILV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.82.

Shares of SILV opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38,805 shares during the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

