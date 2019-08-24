Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report sales of $190.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.70 million to $193.50 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $176.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $743.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $759.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $928.35 million, with estimates ranging from $923.90 million to $932.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $189.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.55%.

SFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $264,609.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,411.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Simmons First National by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Simmons First National by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $19,679,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.06. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

