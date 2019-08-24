Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) & Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Head to Head Survey

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Simmons First National and Huntington Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 1 3 0 2.75 Huntington Bancshares 2 6 2 0 2.00

Simmons First National currently has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.23%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus price target of $15.48, suggesting a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Simmons First National pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 24.55% 9.90% 1.36% Huntington Bancshares 25.77% 14.23% 1.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simmons First National and Huntington Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $824.58 million 2.80 $215.71 million $2.37 10.10 Huntington Bancshares $5.27 billion 2.45 $1.39 billion $1.20 10.38

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Simmons First National. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Simmons First National has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Simmons First National on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 191 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, and small business loans, as well as investment products. It also provides insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking solutions and asset finance services; corporate risk management services; institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; institutional corporate banking services; treasury management services; and other financing solutions, as well as lends real estate developers, REITs, and other customers. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment provides deposits, lending, banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 944 branches located in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Kentucky; and 10 private client group offices. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

