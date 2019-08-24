SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SINA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SINA from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SINA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of SINA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.83.

SINA opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. SINA has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.37.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74. SINA had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. SINA’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SINA will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SINA by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,402,000 after acquiring an additional 118,172 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its stake in SINA by 181.5% during the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,177,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,698 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in SINA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,967,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in SINA by 60.5% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,451,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 547,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SINA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,460,000 after acquiring an additional 116,471 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

