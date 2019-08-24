SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. 26,517,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,459,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $256.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

