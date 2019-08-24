SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $222,029.00 and approximately $186.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 100.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

