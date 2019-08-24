Snovio Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (SNOV)

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Snovio token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox and Tidex. Snovio has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00260448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.01313010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00099662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Snovio Token Profile

Snovio was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. Snovio’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico.

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

