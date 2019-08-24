Social Send Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $148,100.00 and $50.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Social Send has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023447 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003551 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004020 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.