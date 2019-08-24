SOLVE (SOLVE) One Day Volume Hits $1.22 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $38.63 million and $1.22 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin. In the last week, SOLVE has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00260861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.01310229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00098110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000425 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,184,058 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

