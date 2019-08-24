SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 422,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 5,268,477 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,714,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,456,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,794,000 after buying an additional 894,480 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,126,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,467,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE opened at $48.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.