Spectiv Trading Down 45.2% Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Spectiv has a market cap of $121,402.00 and $1,105.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 45.2% against the dollar. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00261187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.01308600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021655 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00099816 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,089,723 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.