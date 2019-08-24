Spectre.ai Dividend Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.54 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $18.54 million and $9.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002182 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $507.81 or 0.04908604 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

SXDT is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

