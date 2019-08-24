SPINDLE Trading Up 40.7% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $33.94, $18.94 and $32.15. SPINDLE has a market cap of $2.33 million and $19,101.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00910352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00244137 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004221 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004060 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,962,623 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

