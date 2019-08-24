Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

SAVE opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.92 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $34,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $211,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

