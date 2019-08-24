SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPSC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.50 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $52.82 on Friday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 285,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,455. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $65,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,653 shares of company stock worth $6,235,321. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 230,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 724.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 96,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.