State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.47 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Markel were worth $18,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Markel by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,106.17, for a total transaction of $221,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,097,913.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 900 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.41, for a total transaction of $990,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,881,440.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,377 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.25.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,124.00 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,118.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,053.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

