State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.26 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,067 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $23,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXIM. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,859,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,765,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,218,000 after acquiring an additional 59,594 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,507,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,718,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 462,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,358 shares of company stock worth $3,007,470. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

