State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,605 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Marvell Technology Group worth $20,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,961,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,081,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,742,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,462 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,543,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,375,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,705,000 after acquiring an additional 533,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $682,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,084.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

