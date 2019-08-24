State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,620 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $19,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,036.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Gartner by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

NYSE:IT opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average of $151.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $120.89 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $634,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,573.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $272,198.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,058 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

