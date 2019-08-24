State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,729 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 112,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 81,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HST opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

