Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Trading Down 25.3%

Shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) dropped 25.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 558,227 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 293,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $296.33 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stein Mart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stein Mart in the second quarter worth $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stein Mart in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stein Mart by 44.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 300,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

