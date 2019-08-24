Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTB opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 8,400 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

