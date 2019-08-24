Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,415 Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 479,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 99,582 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 331,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GER opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

