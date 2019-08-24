Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $161,000 Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NLY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.80. 9,623,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,482,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

