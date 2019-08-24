Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 840.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,764,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,000 shares during the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 891,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after buying an additional 575,800 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,701,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,658,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

