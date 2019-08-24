Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,824,544,000 after buying an additional 326,417 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after buying an additional 2,472,741 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 19,648,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,553,000 after buying an additional 305,831 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Comcast by 67.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,677 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. 13,643,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,023,876. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

