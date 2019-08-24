Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 277,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 110,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,533. The company has a market capitalization of $242.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.56. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $222.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,122 shares of company stock valued at $47,516,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

