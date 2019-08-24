Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,493 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Paychex by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,725,000 after purchasing an additional 919,406 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Paychex by 520.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 41,820 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 316,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 886,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,234. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,901,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $488,113.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.