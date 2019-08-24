STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.60 to $19.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.11 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.02.

STM opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.35.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,369 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.