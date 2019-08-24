Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Prologis by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,520. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

