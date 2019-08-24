Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 107,000 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ventas by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,620,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 741,358 shares in the company, valued at $51,183,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.59.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

