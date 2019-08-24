Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 0.6% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $116.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.18.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

