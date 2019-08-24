Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.99.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 737,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $77,676,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,017. The company has a market cap of $319.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

