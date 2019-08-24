Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,000 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,344,000 after purchasing an additional 856,479 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 27.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 3.4% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 52,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $44.59. 7,682,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $42.00 price target on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

