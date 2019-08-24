Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,001 shares during the quarter. SunTrust Banks makes up approximately 0.8% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STI traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.05. 1,919,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,861. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STI shares. Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.