Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,350. The company has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.57. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $197.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.