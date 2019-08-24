Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 11,839 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. ACG Wealth boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 530.0% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 151.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 986,077 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

