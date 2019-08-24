Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,456 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

