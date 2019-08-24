Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $22,606,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,337,995 shares of company stock valued at $248,254,692. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.75. 14,354,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,043,085. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.38 and its 200 day moving average is $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $523.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

