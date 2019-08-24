Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 288 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their target price on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.88 on Friday, hitting $271.89. 3,534,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $283.33. The company has a market cap of $286.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

