Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 470 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 331,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,842,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. 11,495,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,483,542. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

In other news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,131.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marcia E. Backus acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $480,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,016.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 109,160 shares of company stock worth $5,246,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.51.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

