Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,644,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,031. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. S&P Equity Research cut shares of Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

