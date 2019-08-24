Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,108 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,951,000 after buying an additional 793,560 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19,658.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 365,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,387,000 after buying an additional 224,785 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 924,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,241,000 after buying an additional 183,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,268,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $260,765,000 after buying an additional 175,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.10. The company had a trading volume of 739,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,592. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $922,374.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,708,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,634 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

