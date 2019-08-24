Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of SUBCY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 8,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.