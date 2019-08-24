Substratum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,540.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and $4,540.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, Radar Relay and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, BiteBTC, COSS, Binance, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

