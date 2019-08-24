SunContract (SNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $342,784.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract token can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, YoBit and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00260982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.01300411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00095207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000416 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SunContract Token Trading

SunContract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

