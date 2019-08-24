Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.51 million for the quarter. Sunlands Online Education Group updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE STG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 21,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,335. The company has a market capitalization of $257.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sunlands Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Sunlands Online Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

