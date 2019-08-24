Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45, 563,275 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 680,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUNW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 57.74% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunworks Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunworks by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunworks by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910,982 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

